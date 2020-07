Amenities

Nice 3/2 in the heart of Baytown East FOR LEASE! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living area, original hardwood flooring, large kitchen space, a back yard with driveway and garage that comes through a back alley, great for privacy and storage in the back. Great location right off 146 Business near the water and priced fairly, ready to rent! * Pets welcome on a case x case basis! * Pet deposit required.