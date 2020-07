Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom - 2 bath home, all original wood floors from the 1930's, spacious, back-alley driveway access with a detached garage/workshop in the back. Good area with new construction across the street. Just a few streets away from the water in a nice part of Baytown. At this price this one will go fast!