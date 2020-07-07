All apartments in Baytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2107 Florida South

2107 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Florida Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This stylish &amp;amp; serene 3 bedroom 1 bath is now up for lease! Practically brand new, this home offers an updated open floor-plan, all new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted walls, hardwood flooring, trim molding, washroom, spotless bathroom, plenty of closet &amp;amp; storage space, 3 spacious bedrooms, and all new garage. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Florida South have any available units?
2107 Florida South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Florida South have?
Some of 2107 Florida South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Florida South currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Florida South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Florida South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Florida South is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Florida South offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Florida South offers parking.
Does 2107 Florida South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Florida South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Florida South have a pool?
No, 2107 Florida South does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Florida South have accessible units?
No, 2107 Florida South does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Florida South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Florida South does not have units with dishwashers.

