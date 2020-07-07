2107 Florida South

Amenities

This stylish &amp; serene 3 bedroom 1 bath is now up for lease! Practically brand new, this home offers an updated open floor-plan, all new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted walls, hardwood flooring, trim molding, washroom, spotless bathroom, plenty of closet &amp; storage space, 3 spacious bedrooms, and all new garage. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!