204 Hafer St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:47 AM

204 Hafer St

204 Hafer St · No Longer Available
Location

204 Hafer St, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
204 Hafer St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2550
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

Extras: Hey! Check out this one-story home near Grand Parkway! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Be welcomed by a spacious, open kitchen with a roomy dining area, plenty of counter space and cabinet space. It also comes with disposal, dishwasher, and stove. There's also the broad living area as well as large bedrooms that feature more than enough storage space. Extense bathrooms, and beautiful natural lighting, formal dining, one car detached garage and more. Priced to lease fast, don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2801377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Hafer St have any available units?
204 Hafer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Hafer St have?
Some of 204 Hafer St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Hafer St currently offering any rent specials?
204 Hafer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Hafer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Hafer St is pet friendly.
Does 204 Hafer St offer parking?
Yes, 204 Hafer St offers parking.
Does 204 Hafer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Hafer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Hafer St have a pool?
No, 204 Hafer St does not have a pool.
Does 204 Hafer St have accessible units?
No, 204 Hafer St does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Hafer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Hafer St has units with dishwashers.

