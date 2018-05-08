Amenities
204 Hafer St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2550
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
Extras: Hey! Check out this one-story home near Grand Parkway! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Be welcomed by a spacious, open kitchen with a roomy dining area, plenty of counter space and cabinet space. It also comes with disposal, dishwasher, and stove. There's also the broad living area as well as large bedrooms that feature more than enough storage space. Extense bathrooms, and beautiful natural lighting, formal dining, one car detached garage and more. Priced to lease fast, don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE2801377)