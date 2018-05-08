Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage range

204 Hafer St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2550

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: None



Extras: Hey! Check out this one-story home near Grand Parkway! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Be welcomed by a spacious, open kitchen with a roomy dining area, plenty of counter space and cabinet space. It also comes with disposal, dishwasher, and stove. There's also the broad living area as well as large bedrooms that feature more than enough storage space. Extense bathrooms, and beautiful natural lighting, formal dining, one car detached garage and more. Priced to lease fast, don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

