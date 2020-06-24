Amenities

Introducing 110 High Street. Conveniently located in Wheatley Acres, this remodeled home offers 1,646 square feet of living space to be enjoyed. Nestled on a double lot, High Street is equipped with durable vinyl flooring, brand new roof, brand new HVAC system, and fresh paint. Garage has been converted to allow ample living space. Adjacent to the converted garage you will find a loft on the second floor which can be used as a game or media room or whatever may suit your needs. With all the recent renovations, this home is ready for an immediate move in! Schedule your move today!