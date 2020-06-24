All apartments in Baytown
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:25 AM

110 High Street

110 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 High Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Introducing 110 High Street. Conveniently located in Wheatley Acres, this remodeled home offers 1,646 square feet of living space to be enjoyed. Nestled on a double lot, High Street is equipped with durable vinyl flooring, brand new roof, brand new HVAC system, and fresh paint. Garage has been converted to allow ample living space. Adjacent to the converted garage you will find a loft on the second floor which can be used as a game or media room or whatever may suit your needs. With all the recent renovations, this home is ready for an immediate move in! Schedule your move today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 High Street have any available units?
110 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 High Street have?
Some of 110 High Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 High Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 110 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 High Street offers parking.
Does 110 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 High Street have a pool?
No, 110 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 High Street have accessible units?
No, 110 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.

