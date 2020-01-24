All apartments in Bastrop
Last updated January 24 2020

315 Nicole WAY

315 Nicole Way · No Longer Available
Location

315 Nicole Way, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Quick walk to Bob Bryant Park! Spacious home with an inviting layout that is perfect for any scenario. HUGE backyard for entertaining and activities. There is a family room/game room upstairs with formal living and dinning down. Nice size fireplace downstairs for those cozy winter nights. Master bedroom is enormous. Large 2 car garage that can double as a storage area. This house is located as super close to downtown Bastrop! This house would be perfect for you. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Nicole WAY have any available units?
315 Nicole WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 315 Nicole WAY have?
Some of 315 Nicole WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Nicole WAY currently offering any rent specials?
315 Nicole WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Nicole WAY pet-friendly?
No, 315 Nicole WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bastrop.
Does 315 Nicole WAY offer parking?
Yes, 315 Nicole WAY offers parking.
Does 315 Nicole WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Nicole WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Nicole WAY have a pool?
No, 315 Nicole WAY does not have a pool.
Does 315 Nicole WAY have accessible units?
No, 315 Nicole WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Nicole WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Nicole WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Nicole WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Nicole WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

