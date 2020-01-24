Quick walk to Bob Bryant Park! Spacious home with an inviting layout that is perfect for any scenario. HUGE backyard for entertaining and activities. There is a family room/game room upstairs with formal living and dinning down. Nice size fireplace downstairs for those cozy winter nights. Master bedroom is enormous. Large 2 car garage that can double as a storage area. This house is located as super close to downtown Bastrop! This house would be perfect for you. Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Nicole WAY have any available units?
315 Nicole WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 315 Nicole WAY have?
Some of 315 Nicole WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Nicole WAY currently offering any rent specials?
315 Nicole WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.