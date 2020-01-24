315 Nicole WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Quick walk to Bob Bryant Park! Spacious home with an inviting layout that is perfect for any scenario. HUGE backyard for entertaining and activities. There is a family room/game room upstairs with formal living and dinning down. Nice size fireplace downstairs for those cozy winter nights. Master bedroom is enormous. Large 2 car garage that can double as a storage area. This house is located as super close to downtown Bastrop! This house would be perfect for you. Come check it out!