158 Tahitian Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

158 Tahitian Dr

158 Tahitian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

158 Tahitian Drive, Bastrop, TX 78602
Tahitian Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION - FRESH PAINT - NEW FLOORS - GET $600 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH - This updated home in the front of Tahitian is perfectly located to schools, shopping, and employers. Completely re-painted on the inside with new floors throughout, this home is ready for it's next occupant. Spacious kitchen with lot of cabinets space is open the living room, making for great entertaining space. All bedrooms are a great size with ample closet space. In addition to the wonderfully redone interior, the outside is just as great. From the meticulous manicured front yard to the gorgeous backyard with screened in back porch and small storage shed. You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home.

Pets okay on a case by case basis. Under 35 pounds - no pets under a year old. Max of 2 - breed restrictions and pet fee appies

No housing vouchers

Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.

(RLNE4488625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

