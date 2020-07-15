All apartments in Bastrop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

111 Outfitter Dr

111 Outfitter Drive · (512) 332-0513
Location

111 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop, TX 78602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Outfitter Dr · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
Very nice spacious Home, Hunters Crossing, Granite Counters - MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT - PICTURES COMING SOON

Don't miss out on this great home. Located in Hunters Crossing with granite counters, open floor plan, and fenced yard. The main floor has also has a formal dining room or you could make it an office plus a half bath. All bedrooms are located upstairs with an additional 2 bathrooms. Master suite features garden tub, double vanity, and walk in closet. All rooms are spacious with ample closet space. Home is located within close proximity to shopping and employees and easy commute to Austin or Houston.

Pets okay - max of 2 - none larger than 35 lbs - pet fee required - breed restrictions apply.

No housing vouchers

Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR® License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR® -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4813087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

