111 Outfitter Dr

Very nice spacious Home, Hunters Crossing, Granite Counters - MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT - PICTURES COMING SOON



Don't miss out on this great home. Located in Hunters Crossing with granite counters, open floor plan, and fenced yard. The main floor has also has a formal dining room or you could make it an office plus a half bath. All bedrooms are located upstairs with an additional 2 bathrooms. Master suite features garden tub, double vanity, and walk in closet. All rooms are spacious with ample closet space. Home is located within close proximity to shopping and employees and easy commute to Austin or Houston.



Pets okay - max of 2 - none larger than 35 lbs - pet fee required - breed restrictions apply.



No housing vouchers



Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR® License # 0544655



