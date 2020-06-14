Apartment List
/
TX
/
barton creek
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

302 Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX with garage

Barton Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Oak Hill
17 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
West Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
950 sqft
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750 This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
11 Units Available
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful living near Circle C Ranch Metro Park on Slaughter Creek. Near Bowie High School. Upscale amenities include energy-efficient windows, gourmet kitchens and luxury bathrooms. On-site gaming lounge and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Barton Hills
43 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Oak Hill
26 Units Available
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,419
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Deep Eddy
33 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,481
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Barton Creek, TX

Barton Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

