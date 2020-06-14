123 Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Balcones Heights
3 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
109 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Community is pet-friendly with pool and gym. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Castle Hills
24 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Oakland Estates
39 Units Available
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1059 sqft
Situated right off of I-10 near the University of Texas at San Antonio and the airport. Luxury, recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pool, coffee bar, gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments located in western area of Medical Center district. Easy access to Interstate 10 and universities. Featuring spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Pool, playground, and carport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
802 sqft
San Antonio Station is located blocks away from the Medical District and is backed by Oak Hill Country Club, providing wonderful views and serene wildlife sightings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
40 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Balcones Heights, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Balcones Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

