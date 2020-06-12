/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Balcones Heights
3 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
880 sqft
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
110 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$966
1096 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sunshine Estates
2 Units Available
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
17 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
6 Units Available
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$955
890 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
948 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Community is pet-friendly with pool and gym. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, public transit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
7500 Callaghan Rd
7500 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of the city. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, La Cantera, Downtown the Pearl Brewery. Close to all major Universities in San Antonio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dellview
1 Unit Available
234 TANSYL DR
234 Tansyl Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
Short-term rental near the medical center, USAA, downtown and more. Fully furnished with washer, dryer, all appliances, cooking necessities, linens, beds (1 king, 1 queen & a twin available for the office), a TV, desks, ALL FURNISHINGS.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1400 GARDINA
1400 Gardina Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
27177 sqft
Clean, well kept and efficiently managed apartment near interstate 10/Vance Jackson/Fredricksburg Rd area. Close to shopping and bus routes. Spacious 2 BR/1BA units. See onsite manager for showings.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
6611 SOUTHPOINT ST
6611 Southpoint Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
855 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a central location. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Nice balcony off the back. Close to the Medical Center, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Lockhill Estates
38 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1247 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Eckhert Crossing
49 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Vance Jackson
27 Units Available
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Vance Jackson
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1081 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Balcones Heights 1 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBalcones Heights Apartments with Balcony
Balcones Heights Apartments with GymBalcones Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBalcones Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX