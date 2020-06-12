/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
86 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1045 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Balch Springs
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
$
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Towne Crossing
12 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
869 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Towne Crossing
34 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
10 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 8 at 04:42pm
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Piedmont
2 Units Available
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
901 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Balch Springs
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
34 Units Available
South Pointe
12660 Jupiter Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
916 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments decked out with designer cabinetry, upgraded appliances and wood-burning appliances. Close to Highway 635, shopping and dining. Beautiful community with pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Casa Linda
24 Units Available
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1004 sqft
Stylish apartments with open layouts and energy efficient appliances. Community includes outdoor and indoor pools. Minutes from the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. Near bars, restaurants, and shops on and around Ferguson Road.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
50 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
952 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
New West
8 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$937
950 sqft
Discover your new home at Signature at Trinity River! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, TX, Signature at Trinity River offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cedar Crest
3 Units Available
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$941
950 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX