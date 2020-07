Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

ALREADY PENDING. APPROVED APPLICANTS JUST NEED TO SIGN LEASE. NO NEED TO SHOW. Very clean and ready for your pickiest tenants. Convenient location. Mesquite School District. Owner doesn't accept Section 8 Won't last long at all! App fee is fifty dollars each occupant 18 yrs of age or older. We will talk to present and prior landloards. Please go look today and then apply online.