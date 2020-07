Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace bathtub carpet oven

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking

Absolutely stunning and ready for immediate move in! Don't miss this jewel of a home with an open, flowing floorplan you'll absolutely love! What's not to love about a formal living, spacious den and two generously sized dining areas? Spacious kitchen overlooks den - perfect for entertaining and sure to impress! Split master bedroom with garden tub and shower. All bedrooms spacious and roomy. Brand new carpet, fence, and paint. No housing vouchers, please.