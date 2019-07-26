All apartments in Balch Springs
3525 Loyd Drive

3525 Loyd Drive · No Longer Available
Balch Springs
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3525 Loyd Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY renovated 3Bed 2Baths 2Dine 1Live 2Garage home with featuring Granite Counters, New Stainless Steele Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Updated bathroom fixtures, Granite Breakfast Bar, Fresh Paint, with New Flooring, Master Bath features a Garden tub, Separate Shower, with Dual Vanity. Wooden Floors, Interior Lot with great curbside appeal, arched backyard perfect for entertaining all in one of the best blocks of the FOSSIL RIDGE Subdivision of Balch Springs. Don't miss out on a jewel. Look and Lease TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Loyd Drive have any available units?
3525 Loyd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 3525 Loyd Drive have?
Some of 3525 Loyd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Loyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Loyd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Loyd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Loyd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 3525 Loyd Drive offer parking?
No, 3525 Loyd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Loyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Loyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Loyd Drive have a pool?
No, 3525 Loyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Loyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3525 Loyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Loyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Loyd Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Loyd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Loyd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

