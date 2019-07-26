3525 Loyd Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY renovated 3Bed 2Baths 2Dine 1Live 2Garage home with featuring Granite Counters, New Stainless Steele Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Updated bathroom fixtures, Granite Breakfast Bar, Fresh Paint, with New Flooring, Master Bath features a Garden tub, Separate Shower, with Dual Vanity. Wooden Floors, Interior Lot with great curbside appeal, arched backyard perfect for entertaining all in one of the best blocks of the FOSSIL RIDGE Subdivision of Balch Springs. Don't miss out on a jewel. Look and Lease TODAY!!!