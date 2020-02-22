All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 3501 Kimberly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
3501 Kimberly Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3501 Kimberly Lane

3501 Kimberly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3501 Kimberly Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Balch Springs, TX. The home features an open design kitchen which feeds directly into the living area. The eat-in kitchen itself has plenty of cabinet and counter-space as well as plenty of lighting with windows wrapping around. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings throughout and has a large master bedroom with a separate tub and shower as well as vanity sinks. This home features a two car garage with plenty of storage space, as well as a fenced in yard with a covered back patio. Cats and Dogs welcome! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Kimberly Lane have any available units?
3501 Kimberly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 3501 Kimberly Lane have?
Some of 3501 Kimberly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Kimberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Kimberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Kimberly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Kimberly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Kimberly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Kimberly Lane offers parking.
Does 3501 Kimberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Kimberly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Kimberly Lane have a pool?
No, 3501 Kimberly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Kimberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 3501 Kimberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Kimberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Kimberly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Kimberly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Kimberly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District