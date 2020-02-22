3501 Kimberly Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Balch Springs, TX. The home features an open design kitchen which feeds directly into the living area. The eat-in kitchen itself has plenty of cabinet and counter-space as well as plenty of lighting with windows wrapping around. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings throughout and has a large master bedroom with a separate tub and shower as well as vanity sinks. This home features a two car garage with plenty of storage space, as well as a fenced in yard with a covered back patio. Cats and Dogs welcome! Contact us to schedule a showing.