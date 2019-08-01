All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 14821 Cedar Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
14821 Cedar Creek Way
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:46 PM

14821 Cedar Creek Way

14821 Cedar Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14821 Cedar Creek Way, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Balch Springs is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and covered back patio make this home perfect for entertaining. Located one block from an elementary school and down the street from the middle school. 3 minutes from from I-20 and walking distance to restaurants and shopping plaza with stores. Stainless steel appliances, front load washer and dryer included. Video doorbell and alarm controlled from your phone are available as well. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=GvACowhDh7&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have any available units?
14821 Cedar Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have?
Some of 14821 Cedar Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14821 Cedar Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
14821 Cedar Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14821 Cedar Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 14821 Cedar Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way offer parking?
No, 14821 Cedar Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14821 Cedar Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have a pool?
No, 14821 Cedar Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 14821 Cedar Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14821 Cedar Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14821 Cedar Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14821 Cedar Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District