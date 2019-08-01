14821 Cedar Creek Way

Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Balch Springs is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and covered back patio make this home perfect for entertaining. Located one block from an elementary school and down the street from the middle school. 3 minutes from from I-20 and walking distance to restaurants and shopping plaza with stores. Stainless steel appliances, front load washer and dryer included. Video doorbell and alarm controlled from your phone are available as well. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.