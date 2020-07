Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home in Spring Oaks ready to move in. This 3 BDR 1 BA home has been freshly painted and has laminate flooring in living room, hallway and master bedroom. Main bathroom can be accessed from hallway or master bedroom. Nice size living and dinning room. Kitchen has white cabinets, tile flooring and gas range. Great size back yard for entertaining, children and pets to play. Just minutes away from elementary school, nearby parks and shopping areas.