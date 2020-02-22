All apartments in Balch Springs
14108 S Pass Road
14108 S Pass Road

14108 South Pass Road · No Longer Available
Location

14108 South Pass Road, Balch Springs, TX 75181

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available for quick move in! Spacious 2 story home with 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs, study & half bath downstairs. Huge master suite upstairs with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower & 2 walk in closets. Large game room upstairs makes a great 2nd living area or kids playroom. Great layout with kitchen & nook open to the family room and formal dining room. Black fridge included. Wood and tile floors throughout the entire home except for new carpet to be installed in the master bedroom. Fantastic back yard has plenty of room for kids to play and covered patio is great for grilling and entertaining. New Roof installed Dec 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14108 S Pass Road have any available units?
14108 S Pass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14108 S Pass Road have?
Some of 14108 S Pass Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14108 S Pass Road currently offering any rent specials?
14108 S Pass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14108 S Pass Road pet-friendly?
No, 14108 S Pass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14108 S Pass Road offer parking?
Yes, 14108 S Pass Road offers parking.
Does 14108 S Pass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14108 S Pass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14108 S Pass Road have a pool?
No, 14108 S Pass Road does not have a pool.
Does 14108 S Pass Road have accessible units?
No, 14108 S Pass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14108 S Pass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14108 S Pass Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14108 S Pass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14108 S Pass Road does not have units with air conditioning.

