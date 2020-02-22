14108 S Pass Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Available for quick move in! Spacious 2 story home with 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs, study & half bath downstairs. Huge master suite upstairs with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower & 2 walk in closets. Large game room upstairs makes a great 2nd living area or kids playroom. Great layout with kitchen & nook open to the family room and formal dining room. Black fridge included. Wood and tile floors throughout the entire home except for new carpet to be installed in the master bedroom. Fantastic back yard has plenty of room for kids to play and covered patio is great for grilling and entertaining. New Roof installed Dec 2019.