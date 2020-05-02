All apartments in Balch Springs
12705 Hilltop Drive

12705 Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12705 Hilltop Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with over sized garage. Completely rehabbed with new paint, flooring, new counter-tops sinks vanities and hardware. You drive up to a nicely landscaping two story house with a large fenced in back yard. The interior features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a large living area and formal dining. Natural light abounds in the open layout. It features a large kitchen layout. Brand new double fence in backyard and side

VIRTUAL TOUR
MLS wont let me post Youtube link. Call and I will send to you

Qualifications (please read)
MINIMUM credit score 580
No prior Evictions
No prior Felonies
Must prove 3x the rent amount ($5025)
No aggressive breed pets

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

