12705 Hilltop Drive

Amenities
This is a great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with over sized garage. Completely rehabbed with new paint, flooring, new counter-tops sinks vanities and hardware. You drive up to a nicely landscaping two story house with a large fenced in back yard. The interior features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a large living area and formal dining. Natural light abounds in the open layout. It features a large kitchen layout. Brand new double fence in backyard and side
VIRTUAL TOUR
MLS wont let me post Youtube link. Call and I will send to you
Qualifications (please read)
MINIMUM credit score 580
No prior Evictions
No prior Felonies
Must prove 3x the rent amount ($5025)
No aggressive breed pets