12705 Hilltop Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with over sized garage. Completely rehabbed with new paint, flooring, new counter-tops sinks vanities and hardware. You drive up to a nicely landscaping two story house with a large fenced in back yard. The interior features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a large living area and formal dining. Natural light abounds in the open layout. It features a large kitchen layout. Brand new double fence in backyard and side



VIRTUAL TOUR

MLS wont let me post Youtube link. Call and I will send to you



Qualifications (please read)

MINIMUM credit score 580

No prior Evictions

No prior Felonies

Must prove 3x the rent amount ($5025)

No aggressive breed pets