Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12124 Baron Drive

12124 Baron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12124 Baron Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet and ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard for the dogs to run and the kids to play. The home is tucked in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to 635 and I-20, Virgil T Irwin Park and Hodges Elementary School. Less than a minute away is The Home Depot, Kroger, McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Prosperity Bank and so much more!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 Baron Drive have any available units?
12124 Baron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12124 Baron Drive have?
Some of 12124 Baron Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 Baron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12124 Baron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 Baron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12124 Baron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12124 Baron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12124 Baron Drive offers parking.
Does 12124 Baron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12124 Baron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 Baron Drive have a pool?
No, 12124 Baron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12124 Baron Drive have accessible units?
No, 12124 Baron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 Baron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12124 Baron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12124 Baron Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12124 Baron Drive has units with air conditioning.

