12124 Baron Drive

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet and ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard for the dogs to run and the kids to play. The home is tucked in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to 635 and I-20, Virgil T Irwin Park and Hodges Elementary School. Less than a minute away is The Home Depot, Kroger, McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Prosperity Bank and so much more!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.