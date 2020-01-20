900 Sandy Beach Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful Home in Azle - Property Id: 18441



Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1582 square foot home located in Azle, TX.



Cozy 3/2 house features clean laminate floors in living area, modern look kitchen with tile flooring. Spacious backyard along with a covered patio.



Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:

1.) Rent is $1250 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.

2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1250)

3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months

4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)

5.) NO evictions

6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies

)

7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.



If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-929-7611 to inquire more, Showings are not available until April 1st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18441

Property Id 18441



(RLNE5385112)