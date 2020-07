Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate home nestled among lots of trees and backs up to vacant land for privacy. Large fenced yard with large and small storage buildings. No carpets for easy floor care. Granite countertops. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Close to schools, shopping and dining. Move in ready and available now. Pets accepted on individual basis.

Tennant to verify all measurements and school information,

Apply and pay on line. Call listing agent for more information