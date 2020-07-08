229 Stewart Bend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning 3/2/1 is a 2017 construction with upgraded finishes to include granite countertops in kitchen and both baths, stainless steel appliances, wood like plank floors in living areas, upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures throughout. Stainless steel fridge included! Full size washer and dryer hookups! Lock in your rental rate for 2 years with the option of a 2 year lease!



The only shared wall of this duplex is the garage wall so you can enjoy quiet, single family style living with no noise carry through from your neighbors. Unique duplex in that the only shared wall is the garage wall which creates a very homey feel by drastically reducing any neighbor noises you may hear in other duplex layouts.Also, nothing will be built to the right of this property and the preserved tree lined greenbelt should stay.



One dog under 30 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.



Please no smoking inside the unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.