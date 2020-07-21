All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 1341 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
1341 Briarwood Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

1341 Briarwood Drive

1341 Briarwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1341 Briarwood Dr, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 BED, 2 BATH home in wonderful ASHWOOD PARK community, AZLE ISD. Home boast an open floorplan, Dining and Kitchen. kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite feature dual vanities in the bathroom and an expansive walk in closet. The community pool is just down the road and is a great spot to hang out and grill on those hot summer days! Walking distance to Eagle Mountain Lake! Just minutes away from the marina, fishing, or a drop in spot for some kayaking or paddle boarding, serene country side living to the fullest. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. No cats, only dogs. Landlord is related to listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
1341 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1341 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 1341 Briarwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1341 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1341 Briarwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1341 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAzle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Azle Apartments with PoolsAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TX
Euless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Everman, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXJustin, TXAledo, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College