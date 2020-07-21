1341 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 BED, 2 BATH home in wonderful ASHWOOD PARK community, AZLE ISD. Home boast an open floorplan, Dining and Kitchen. kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite feature dual vanities in the bathroom and an expansive walk in closet. The community pool is just down the road and is a great spot to hang out and grill on those hot summer days! Walking distance to Eagle Mountain Lake! Just minutes away from the marina, fishing, or a drop in spot for some kayaking or paddle boarding, serene country side living to the fullest. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. No cats, only dogs. Landlord is related to listing agent.