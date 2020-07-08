Amenities

garbage disposal garage air conditioning concierge media room online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities concierge parking garage media room online portal

18223 Noble Forest Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1795

Deposit: $1595

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 3250

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Huge beautiful home, corner lot. Media room loft area, downstairs master. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Don't wait be the first to call this beauty HOME!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5546358)