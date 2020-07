Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! energy efficient 4 bedroom one story home in the award winning community of Lantana. Enjoy the large kitchen with beautiful cabinets, SS appliances, and oversized island. Family room features a stone fireplace as a focal point. The oversized master suite provides plenty of privacy. Enjoy entertaining outside under the extended covered patio! Make you appointment today!