Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
6107 Prairie Brush Trail
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:22 AM

6107 Prairie Brush Trail

6107 Prairie Brush Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6107 Prairie Brush Trl, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
LIKE NEW single-story home with a beautiful brick elevation and immaculate landscaping! The sprawling floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 full baths, formal dining area, study or flex space, and 2-car garage! Upgrades and amenities abound in this stunning home including rich hardwood flooring, cozy stone family room fireplace, neutral paint tones, & bonus game room! Gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and boasts granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, and gas cooktop. Master bedroom is the perfect retreat located at the rear of the home with his & her vanities, walk-in shower, & huge closet! Extended back patio is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have any available units?
6107 Prairie Brush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have?
Some of 6107 Prairie Brush Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 Prairie Brush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Prairie Brush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Prairie Brush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail offers parking.
Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have a pool?
No, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have accessible units?
No, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 Prairie Brush Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 Prairie Brush Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

