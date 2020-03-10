6107 Prairie Brush Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

LIKE NEW single-story home with a beautiful brick elevation and immaculate landscaping! The sprawling floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 full baths, formal dining area, study or flex space, and 2-car garage! Upgrades and amenities abound in this stunning home including rich hardwood flooring, cozy stone family room fireplace, neutral paint tones, & bonus game room! Gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and boasts granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, and gas cooktop. Master bedroom is the perfect retreat located at the rear of the home with his & her vanities, walk-in shower, & huge closet! Extended back patio is perfect for entertaining!