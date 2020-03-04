500 Skyridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location!Private! Four Acres, heavily treed property. Fully Remodeled modern farmhouse in Argyle ISD and close to Liberty! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with a beautifully updated kitchen. Living area with new paint throughout. New countertops and gorgeous tile in all bathrooms! Vaulted ceiling in living room boasting large windows, allowing an abundance of natural light to shine. Large slider door offers a full view of the backyard. Huge front and back yards. Large deck out back & separate patio that features an outdoor fireplace. WOW! Makes for great entertaining with family and friends for all seasons! Garage offers extra square footage for a nice work area! Horses Allowed!