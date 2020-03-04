All apartments in Argyle
500 Skyridge Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:57 PM

500 Skyridge Drive

500 Skyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Skyridge Drive, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location!Private! Four Acres, heavily treed property. Fully Remodeled modern farmhouse in Argyle ISD and close to Liberty! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with a beautifully updated kitchen. Living area with new paint throughout. New countertops and gorgeous tile in all bathrooms! Vaulted ceiling in living room boasting large windows, allowing an abundance of natural light to shine. Large slider door offers a full view of the backyard. Huge front and back yards. Large deck out back & separate patio that features an outdoor fireplace. WOW! Makes for great entertaining with family and friends for all seasons! Garage offers extra square footage for a nice work area! Horses Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Skyridge Drive have any available units?
500 Skyridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 500 Skyridge Drive have?
Some of 500 Skyridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Skyridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Skyridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Skyridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Skyridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 500 Skyridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Skyridge Drive offers parking.
Does 500 Skyridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Skyridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Skyridge Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Skyridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Skyridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Skyridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Skyridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Skyridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Skyridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Skyridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

