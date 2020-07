Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HAVE HORSES! Updated and Well cared for 3 Bed,2 Bath, Approx 1796 sf. home, with 2 storage buildings, horse run in, Beautiful trees, and on almost 4 acres of land for up to three horses. The property is fenced with the home separated from the gated pasture. Carpet replaced June 2019, Granite Counter tops & Antiqued Cabinets in kitchen, 12' tile in kitchen and all baths, warm paints, plumbing fixtures, cabinet hardware, carpet, window treatments. Check Out This Serenity!