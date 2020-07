Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Argyle ISD and close to Liberty Christian. Corner lot home in sought after Country Lakes community! Single story home with 2 living areas, 4 Bed, 3 bath and added on, extended cover patio! Updated paint throughout the house. Hardwood floors through all the living areas. Large Master Bedroom with updated closet! Large fenced in back yard great for the kids and pets! Community has miles of walk, jog or bike paths, 2 playgrounds and 2 pools! Short distance to anywhere you need to go!