304 Gannet Trail

Updated and upgraded home located in the much revered community of Harvest Meadows in Argyle Texas. this home boasts of 4 large bedrooms, with Master down, and a separate Study near the entrance. This home has a fantastic open living design with Elegant Kitchen that includes a Giant Island. as well as Hard Wood cabinets and gas range. home also features hard wood flooring in Den, downstairs living area and the master bedroom. Upstairs you will find a generous 2nd living area with 3 wonderful sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. don't forget the over sized back yard Come and Check out this fantastic home ready to be moved into right away. Home is also for Sale and can be purchased during the lease.