Argyle, TX
206 Collins Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:01 AM

206 Collins Street

206 Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

206 Collins St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COZY AND CHARMING home located in the highly sought after Old Town Argyle area, in the highly rated Argyle ISD. Nestled among mature trees on a spacious lot. Relax on the front porch with neighbors and enjoy the evening breeze. Offers flexible living with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms & study), 2 bath and 2 parking spaces on access easement at rear of home. Concrete floors down and carpet up. Garage is being installed. Clean and ready for move-in. Home Buyer Assistance Program offered by Listing Agent. $40 app fee per applicant. $500 pet fee. Please use TAR-2003 Residential Lease application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Collins Street have any available units?
206 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 206 Collins Street have?
Some of 206 Collins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 206 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Collins Street have a pool?
No, 206 Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Collins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Collins Street does not have units with air conditioning.

