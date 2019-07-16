206 Collins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COZY AND CHARMING home located in the highly sought after Old Town Argyle area, in the highly rated Argyle ISD. Nestled among mature trees on a spacious lot. Relax on the front porch with neighbors and enjoy the evening breeze. Offers flexible living with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms & study), 2 bath and 2 parking spaces on access easement at rear of home. Concrete floors down and carpet up. Garage is being installed. Clean and ready for move-in. Home Buyer Assistance Program offered by Listing Agent. $40 app fee per applicant. $500 pet fee. Please use TAR-2003 Residential Lease application.