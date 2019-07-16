206 Collins Street

Amenities
COZY AND CHARMING home located in the highly sought after Old Town Argyle area, in the highly rated Argyle ISD. Nestled among mature trees on a spacious lot. Relax on the front porch with neighbors and enjoy the evening breeze. Offers flexible living with 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms & study), 2 bath and 2 parking spaces on access easement at rear of home. Concrete floors down and carpet up. Garage is being installed. Clean and ready for move-in. Home Buyer Assistance Program offered by Listing Agent. $40 app fee per applicant. $500 pet fee. Please use TAR-2003 Residential Lease application.