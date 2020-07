Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Brand New Construction home that has never been lived in! Hard wood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and all the custom upgrades and modern touches are in this beautiful home. Home office can double as a 2nd living area or 4th bedroom if needed. Light bright open floorplan. Covered patio and fenced yard.