Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, Barely Lived In home in Argyle ISD! 1 Story, 3 Bed, 2 bath with a Front Study! Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and home includes with New Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer! Home is located in Harvest Community where you have access to the Community Pool, Gym, Club House, Playground, Walking and Jogging Paths, Gardens, Coffee Shop and more!