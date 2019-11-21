1512 Canary Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage internet access

High-end upgrades make this 2018 DR Horton Home your perfect rental home in Harvest Meadows which won Community of the year. Open floor plan with gorgeous amenities will make your friends & family jealous! Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, stone gas starter wood burning fireplace just to name a few. Crisp white kitchen cabinets with trendy grey subway tile backsplash, neutral granite & large island for talking to the chef! Master suite downstairs, large media or game room or office gym or playroom-flex space. Large covered patio overlooks big backyard with wood privacy fence-room for a pool! HOA includes cable & internet. Argyle West ISD. Furnished including washer & dryer.