Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
1512 Canary Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:42 PM

1512 Canary Lane

1512 Canary Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1512 Canary Ln, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
High-end upgrades make this 2018 DR Horton Home your perfect rental home in Harvest Meadows which won Community of the year. Open floor plan with gorgeous amenities will make your friends & family jealous! Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, stone gas starter wood burning fireplace just to name a few. Crisp white kitchen cabinets with trendy grey subway tile backsplash, neutral granite & large island for talking to the chef! Master suite downstairs, large media or game room or office gym or playroom-flex space. Large covered patio overlooks big backyard with wood privacy fence-room for a pool! HOA includes cable & internet. Argyle West ISD. Furnished including washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Canary Lane have any available units?
1512 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1512 Canary Lane have?
Some of 1512 Canary Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 1512 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 1512 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Canary Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Canary Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1512 Canary Lane has a pool.
Does 1512 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1512 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Canary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

