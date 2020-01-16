All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 1500 Wren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
1500 Wren Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:47 PM

1500 Wren Street

1500 Wren St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1500 Wren St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS 2018-built upgraded home with a CORNER lot in the sought-after Harvest Meadows neighborhood! Only occupied for 5 months! BIG chef's kitchen has granite counters with a huge island, elegant back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your time in your beautiful home, which boasts 4 bedrooms. The 4th bedroom can be considered a study. Enjoy the HUGE covered back and front patio on sunny day. Enjoy yourself at the BEAUTIFUL community amenities within walking distance: 3 large swimming pools, outdoor clubhouse with BBQ grills, a 24-hour gym, 11-acre fishing lake, community garden, and a unique coffee shop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Wren Street have any available units?
1500 Wren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Wren Street have?
Some of 1500 Wren Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Wren Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Wren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Wren Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Wren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 1500 Wren Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Wren Street offers parking.
Does 1500 Wren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Wren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Wren Street have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Wren Street has a pool.
Does 1500 Wren Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 Wren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Wren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Wren Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Wren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Wren Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Krum, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TXHurst, TXSanger, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXFarmers Branch, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District