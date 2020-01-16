1500 Wren Street

Amenities

GORGEOUS 2018-built upgraded home with a CORNER lot in the sought-after Harvest Meadows neighborhood! Only occupied for 5 months! BIG chef's kitchen has granite counters with a huge island, elegant back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your time in your beautiful home, which boasts 4 bedrooms. The 4th bedroom can be considered a study. Enjoy the HUGE covered back and front patio on sunny day. Enjoy yourself at the BEAUTIFUL community amenities within walking distance: 3 large swimming pools, outdoor clubhouse with BBQ grills, a 24-hour gym, 11-acre fishing lake, community garden, and a unique coffee shop!