1221 Indian Grass Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill media room

2016 energy efficient home in the sought after Canyon Falls area! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath is move-in ready! It's the two-story Lantana model by Meritage with tons of upgrades! It features hardwoods , family room with corner fireplace, kitchen with eat-at island & upstairs Game & Media rooms, and more. Community amenities include clubhouse with infinity pool, gym, sports fields, outdoor amphitheater & hiking trails. Buyers will love the double ovens and stainless appliance package in the kitchen. The open floor-plan and huge Master Suite are features that make the home stand out! You will love the covered porch out back for grilling while still having room for the kids to run and play!