Argyle, TX
1221 Indian Grass Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

1221 Indian Grass Lane

1221 Indian Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Indian Grass Ln, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
2016 energy efficient home in the sought after Canyon Falls area! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath is move-in ready! It's the two-story Lantana model by Meritage with tons of upgrades! It features hardwoods , family room with corner fireplace, kitchen with eat-at island & upstairs Game & Media rooms, and more. Community amenities include clubhouse with infinity pool, gym, sports fields, outdoor amphitheater & hiking trails. Buyers will love the double ovens and stainless appliance package in the kitchen. The open floor-plan and huge Master Suite are features that make the home stand out! You will love the covered porch out back for grilling while still having room for the kids to run and play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have any available units?
1221 Indian Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have?
Some of 1221 Indian Grass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Indian Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Indian Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Indian Grass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Indian Grass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Indian Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Indian Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1221 Indian Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 Indian Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Indian Grass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Indian Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Indian Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

