1204 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage internet access media room

BETTER THAN NEW!! Gorgeous 2017 Highland home in award winning Harvest. Fabulous open floor plan with wonderful upgrades. Shows like a model. with Plantation Shutters in all rooms. This great open floor plan has a great flow for family or entertaining. Hardwood floors in common areas, soaring ceilings, stone fireplace, split bedroom design, with MBR and guest BR downstairs, 2 up, with game room and media room. The extended covered patio overlooks the spacious fenced, pool-sized backyard. Beautiful home in brand new Argyle West Elementary in Argyle ISD, in this exciting community of Harvest, where farm to table gardening inspires neighbors to grow together. Convenient to DFW. HOA includes cable & internet.