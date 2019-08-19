All apartments in Argyle
1204 8th Street
Last updated August 19 2019

1204 8th Street

1204 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

1204 8th St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
BETTER THAN NEW!! Gorgeous 2017 Highland home in award winning Harvest. Fabulous open floor plan with wonderful upgrades. Shows like a model. with Plantation Shutters in all rooms. This great open floor plan has a great flow for family or entertaining. Hardwood floors in common areas, soaring ceilings, stone fireplace, split bedroom design, with MBR and guest BR downstairs, 2 up, with game room and media room. The extended covered patio overlooks the spacious fenced, pool-sized backyard. Beautiful home in brand new Argyle West Elementary in Argyle ISD, in this exciting community of Harvest, where farm to table gardening inspires neighbors to grow together. Convenient to DFW. HOA includes cable & internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 8th Street have any available units?
1204 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1204 8th Street have?
Some of 1204 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1204 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1204 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 1204 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1204 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1204 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1204 8th Street has a pool.
Does 1204 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1204 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

