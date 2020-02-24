All apartments in Argyle
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:42 PM

1108 Tenth Street

1108 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

1108 10th St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
hot tub
internet access
Brand New 5 Bd/4Bth/3Car 3600+ SqFt Argyle Schools - Property Id: 196285

BRAND NEW. ARGYLE Schools. HARVEST HOA. All the luxuries, this spacious home boasts a breathtaking elevation that you will adore. From the foyer, you will immediately discover the study & formal dining. The dining room is perfect for hosting dinner parties. The open concept living area is complete with a grand kitchen, a 2-story family room & a breakfast nook. The kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with an abundance of upgraded cabinetry & countertops, a walk-in pantry & a spacious island that overlooks the family room. Master suite is the perfect retreat with a double trey ceiling, large windows & a spa-like master bath complete with separate vanities, a relaxing tub, a walk-in shower with seat and a generously sized closet that connects to the utility room. Enjoy the large covered patio, or bring the fun inside with family to enjoy the game room. Smart Home/Ring Door.
Construction Fin. Jan 2020. Be the 1st occupants of this $500k home. Req Addl $100 Mthly CBL-Internet Fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196285
Property Id 196285

(RLNE5575262)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
