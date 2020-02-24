1108 Tenth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room hot tub internet access

Brand New 5 Bd/4Bth/3Car 3600+ SqFt Argyle Schools - Property Id: 196285



BRAND NEW. ARGYLE Schools. HARVEST HOA. All the luxuries, this spacious home boasts a breathtaking elevation that you will adore. From the foyer, you will immediately discover the study & formal dining. The dining room is perfect for hosting dinner parties. The open concept living area is complete with a grand kitchen, a 2-story family room & a breakfast nook. The kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with an abundance of upgraded cabinetry & countertops, a walk-in pantry & a spacious island that overlooks the family room. Master suite is the perfect retreat with a double trey ceiling, large windows & a spa-like master bath complete with separate vanities, a relaxing tub, a walk-in shower with seat and a generously sized closet that connects to the utility room. Enjoy the large covered patio, or bring the fun inside with family to enjoy the game room. Smart Home/Ring Door.

Construction Fin. Jan 2020. Be the 1st occupants of this $500k home. Req Addl $100 Mthly CBL-Internet Fee.

