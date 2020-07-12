Apartment List
/
TX
/
anna
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Anna, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 Meadow View Lane
116 Meadow View Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1402 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath home. Close to 75 and less than 15 minutes to McKinney. Cable ready. Security system. Sprinkler System. Nice Wooden Deck and a large backyard. 2 Car Garage with Garage Door Opener. Ceiling fans. Refrigerator Washer-Dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2708 Melanie Drive
2708 Melanie Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1748 sqft
Do you like to see the stars at night? You will have the perfect view from your large backyard deck. The backyard faces East, so you will enjoy cooler and shaded summer afternoons and evenings.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Crestwood Drive
1625 Crestwood Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1977 sqft
Great home, Master is down with 2 bedrooms, study or 4th bedroom and living area up. Wood floors down. Ceramic in entry, kitchen, master baths. Nice kitchen with island and large living area. Large yard with extra long covered patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
701 Westwood Court
701 Westwood Court, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2119 sqft
large corner lot home location in Anna, Westfield community. Close to 75, shopping. Beautiful floor plan.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Dr.
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Charming and well maintained home! - Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
236 Belford Street S
236 South Belford Circle, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1592 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths one story home with granite kitchen counter top, black appliance,great curb appeal.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green

1 of 29

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Wildwood Drive
1006 Wildwood Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Over 1 acre single story-escape the city! Cute 4 bedroom with country charm. Huge covered patio spans the back of the house. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mill Street
137 Mill Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1740 sqft
Beautiful and large 3-2-2 one story home with open floor plan. Large living room with fire place. Split master with large bathroom. Sprinkler system, located on a quiet street, good Anna Schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Red Oak Trail
1601 Red Oak Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2836 sqft
Home Sweet Home! This two-story home features open concept living and large rooms. Easy access to Highway 75, local shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Spruce Street
2110 Spruce Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Ready to Move in! Laminated wood flooring in living and hall way. One Story 3 Bedrooms Spacious home in growing neighborhood. Open floor plan. Nice kitchen with black appliances & eating area overlooking family room & large back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Anna

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3714 Milrany Lane
3714 Milrany Lane, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3144 sqft
Gorgeous 4br home with wood flooring & tile...no carpet! Stunning kitchen with nice detailed trim-work, beamed ceiling & HUGE granite island. The kitchen is open to the 2nd living area which leads to the utility room with sink.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2255 County Road 376
2255 County Road 376, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1456 sqft
Updated & well maintained double wide with wood-look laminate floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4222 Cherry Lane
4222 Cherry Lane, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home with a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertop, upgraded Cabinets, Gas cooktop, and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Spruce Road
4203 Spruce Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1865 sqft
Available for showing 8-1-2020. Nice house with 4 bedrooms plus french door study, front porch and back covered patio. Kitchen offers 42 upper cabinets with island sink in beautiful granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Anna

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3018 Pinyon Place
3018 Pinyon Place, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
This lovely home is located in the Trails of Melissa. Featuring many upgrades throughout such as crown molding, stylish ceilings, and stone patio. This home has 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
210 Lindenwood Avenue
210 Lindenwood Ave, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2119 sqft
Rarely found Brand New home built in 2020 near 121 and 75 with 4 bed 3 full bath plus Study at the premium lot! This home features split bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with granite countertop island opening to dining and family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Anna, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Anna 3 BedroomsAnna Apartments with BalconyAnna Apartments with GarageAnna Apartments with Gym
Anna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnna Apartments with ParkingAnna Apartments with Pool
Anna Apartments with Washer-DryerAnna Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnna Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District