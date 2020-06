Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it. Versatile flooring throughout, modern paint color, spacious rooms and a massive backyard is perfect for a family with kids or entertaining your guests.Check it out before its gone!!