Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Do you like to see the stars at night? You will have the perfect view from your large backyard deck. The backyard faces East, so you will enjoy cooler and shaded summer afternoons and evenings. This property has a larger than average fenced corner lot. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. An open floor plan that invites that perfect homey feeling.