Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful wood floors in the living room make this the perfect haven for relaxation. Kitchen hosts a large island and plenty of counter space. Kitchen is open to the living area and dining area. Recessed lighting in common areas. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub and shower, spacious walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped backyard is a paradise. Corner lot with great sized backyard area. Neighborhood is just minutes from grocery stores, schools and easy access to main area roads. Apply online.