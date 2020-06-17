1833 Olive Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms. The good sized the family room with vaulted ceiling brings in lots of natural lights and over looking the nice sized backyard with covered patio for family fun and entertainments! With split bedrooms, the master suites has split shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Kitchen with center island and granite countertops and lots of cabinets. family oriented community near schools and shopping. Don't miss it!