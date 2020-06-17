All apartments in Anna
Find more places like 1833 Olive Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anna, TX
/
1833 Olive Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1833 Olive Lane

1833 Olive Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anna
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX 75409

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms. The good sized the family room with vaulted ceiling brings in lots of natural lights and over looking the nice sized backyard with covered patio for family fun and entertainments! With split bedrooms, the master suites has split shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Kitchen with center island and granite countertops and lots of cabinets. family oriented community near schools and shopping. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Olive Lane have any available units?
1833 Olive Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anna, TX.
What amenities does 1833 Olive Lane have?
Some of 1833 Olive Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Olive Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Olive Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Olive Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Olive Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anna.
Does 1833 Olive Lane offer parking?
No, 1833 Olive Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Olive Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Olive Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Olive Lane have a pool?
No, 1833 Olive Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Olive Lane have accessible units?
No, 1833 Olive Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Olive Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Olive Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Olive Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Olive Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anna 1 BedroomsAnna 3 Bedrooms
Anna Apartments with BalconyAnna Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District