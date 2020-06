Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage internet access furnished oven

Beautiful furnished 2 bed/2 bath with a bonus room brick Home. Internet, comforters and mattress pad provided (No pots, no pans, no sheets, no towels, and utilities are not paid). $2,500 a month and $2,500 deposit. Apply at www.wildfirerentalsllc.managebuilding.com. No Pets, No Smoking Deposit is the same as monthly rent price.