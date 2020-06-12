72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Puckett Place
1 Unit Available
3505 LANGTRY DR
3505 Langtry Drive, Amarillo, TX
Charming 4 bed 2 bath home with a second living and built in office nook located in the beautiful Puckett area. It sits on a great street located only a few blocks from Puckett Elementary. Please let us know if you have any questions.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6323 Nancy Ellen St
6323 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1630 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Townhome available in Hillside Estates - Property Id: 271409 Great open floorplan with granite throughout and custom stained concrete tile floors. Top of the line appliances with ice maker/water dispenser.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6705 Stoneham Dr.
6705 Stoneham Drive, Amarillo, TX
6705 Stoneham Dr. - Beautiful tree lined street leading up to this gem! Large open living dining room leads to a large game room with a wet bar. Great size kitchen with breakfast area offers plenty of cabinets and storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1922 S. Harrison
1922 South Harrison Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1610 sqft
1922 S. Harrison Available 07/01/20 1922 S. Harrison - Coming Soon! This charming home has a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. (RLNE5840170)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6525 Garwood Rd
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
6525 Garwood Rd Available 06/15/20 6525 Garwood Rd. - Photos coming soon (RLNE5840173)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4636 Bonham
4636 S Bonham St, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
Southlawn Cutie - This cute little house has a big personality. Just 2 blocks from South Lawn Elementary and 1 block from Fannin Middle School. Front and back fenced yard. Large windows in every room. Updated kitchen and bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1132 Callahan
1132 Callahan Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice home for lease!! Owner offering $250 off - Property Id: 285068 Very nice home that has been recently remodeled and updated! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 2 living areas OR you could use the second living area as a 4th

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
5316 Fulton
5316 Fulton Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
- Homes (RLNE5796279)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8202 Laredo Trl
8202 Laredo Trail, Amarillo, TX
8202 Laredo - $1695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $1995 Sales Price: $199,900 This home has 2,399 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4806 SE 28th
4806 Southeast 28th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
OakDale Area - This large home is ready to entertain your family in the great den area. Updated flooring as well as a blue tooth speaker in master bath will be welcome anyone home! Central heat and air. Pets are ok, with deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5133 Temple Dr
5133 Temple Drive, Amarillo, TX
5133 Temple Dr - Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725630)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Amarillo
1 Unit Available
1122 S JOHNSON ST UNIT B
1122 South Johnson Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
600 sqft
HUD Approved, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Move-In Ready! - HUD accepted at this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with open kitchen and appliances provided! Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283 $30.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Amarillo
1 Unit Available
1122 S JOHNSON ST UNIT A
1122 S Johnson St, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
600 sqft
HUD Approved, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Move-In Ready! - HUD accepted at this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with open kitchen and appliances provided! Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283 $30.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 Parr
1502 Parr Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1107 sqft
Avondale 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Avondale. Close to medical center. Recently updated with new roof, carpet and appliances. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Has central heat and ir. Large backyard. 1 car garage. (RLNE5427818)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4529 Katharina Ct
4529 Katharina Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
4529 Katharina Ct Available 06/17/20 4529 Katharina Court - COZY 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom townhome in a great neighborhood! The kitchen is complete with beautiful wood cabinets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7417 Imperial Dr
7417 Imperial Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1886 sqft
7417 IMPERIAL - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4160953)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2728 Nebraska St.
2728 Nebraska Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1462 sqft
2728 Nebraska St. Available 06/22/20 2728 Nebraska St. - A great 3 bedroom coming available! This won't last. (RLNE3284354)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
504 S. Fairmont St.
504 South Fairmont Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1226 sqft
504 S. Fairmont St. Available 07/17/20 504 S. Fairmont St. - Cute 3 bedroom available in July. (RLNE3001351)

Amarillo rents declined over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Amarillo to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Amarillo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Amarillo.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

