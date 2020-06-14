Apartment List
/
TX
/
amarillo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:13 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX with garage

Amarillo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
24 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6703 Hurst St
6703 Hurst Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1714 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in SW Amarillo. Features include updated kitchen, bathrooms, and living room with a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Puckett Place
1 Unit Available
3505 LANGTRY DR
3505 Langtry Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2750 sqft
Charming 4 bed 2 bath home with a second living and built in office nook located in the beautiful Puckett area. It sits on a great street located only a few blocks from Puckett Elementary. Please let us know if you have any questions.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3320 LOMETA DR
3320 Lometa Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
3/1.5/1 in Lawrence Park ready to lease now. Well maintained with hardwood flooring in living areas and 2 bedrooms.1 bedroom has carpet. Gas stove top in kitchen . Nice back porch and small storage shed in back.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
3617 WAYNE ST
3617 Wayne Street, Amarillo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2277 sqft
Beautiful updated home with granite in kitchen. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7109 NICK ST
7109 Nick Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
Hillside Terrace 3/2/2 ready for lease. Ready NOW. Granite counter tops, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, isolated master, Nice backyard, rear entry garage. Call today to setup a showing!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7909 PROSPER DR
7909 Prosper Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Available now in Westover Park on quiet cul de sac one block from elementary school and park. Newer carpet, open lining,kitchen and dining area. Neutral colors, spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Covered patio and auto sprinklers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5747 WABASH ST
5747 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2/2/2 Townhome on Quiet Street! Wood look luxury vinyl tile flooring, peaked, tall ceiling in living room and woodturning fireplace in this modern style townhome! Gorgeous granite in kitchen, and stainless appliances,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7911 SUCCESS PL
7911 Success Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Westover 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage rear entry for rent. Gorgeous landscaping, wood blinds, open kitchen/dining/living combo. Master bedroom is isolated, all on a cul-de-sac. Must see to get an application.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6109 MERCY CT
6109 Mercy Court, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1634 sqft
FOR LEASE! CUTE, CUTE 3/2/2 move-in ready Home on cul de sac! Open floor plan, with spacious kitchen, large island all in granite, lots of cabinets and a nice pantry! Good sized dining area! Fireplace! 2 Living Areas! Isolated Master Suite with

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9505 ASHER AVE
9505 Asher Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1603 sqft
Hillside Terrace Beauty with extra features galore! Beautiful kitchen open to living and dining area with white cabinets, granite counters, two pantries, stainless appliances, center island and tons of storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1 TEAL CT
1 Teal Court, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2903 sqft
LUXURY LIVING in this amazing rental in Tealwood Lakes!! This Beautiful Tealwood has a great lake view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5719 WABASH ST
5719 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Cute, cute 2/1/1 Townhome in SW Amarillo! Only $1000 per month! Open floor plan! Tiled floor in living area and kitchen! Small courtyard in back with extra parking in back.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7117 FULHAM DR
7117 Fulham Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1745 sqft
Spacious 3/2/2 with new paint and carpet in Southwest Amarillo's Windsor neighborhood for lease Features include massive living area with fireplace, large back patio and formal & informal dining spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wolflin Terrace
1 Unit Available
2045 HUGHES ST
2045 Hughes Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1667 sqft
Wolflin Dollhouse with 3 Living Areas available for Lease! This adorable 3/3/1 has much, much more space than it would appear with extra square footage in the converted attic space! The Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated with beautiful tile, granite

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4411 ROBERTS ST
4411 Roberts Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Open Floorplan with Curb Appeal for Lease in Tradewinds! Isolated Master Bedroom with large closet, abundant storage,, granite throughout, large backyard with nice patio!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6205 DREXEL LN
6205 Drexel Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1922 sqft
Exceptional 3-2 with Large 3 car Garage in Affluent AreaBeautiful 3-2 with Large 3 car Garage in Estacado. All appliances, ice maker, washer Dryer connections, Separate Laundry room. Huge closets and master closet to die for.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5733 WABASH ST
5733 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1481 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Updated Townhome in quiet neighborhood! Large Living Room with woodburning fireplace with gas starter, Gorgeous Kitchen complete with granite and newer stainless appliances including frig and washer and dryer! 1 Bed and 1 Bath downstairs

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7903 GOAL PL
7903 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Darling Westover Rental! This 3/2/2 cul-de-sac home has a fireplace and large patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2702 Emory Dr
2702 Emory Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
Adorable rental 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Central heat and air, new oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and island.Wood and tile floors with a wood burning fireplace, and completely repainted inside.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6201 Camden Ln
6201 Camden Lane, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2939 sqft
6201B or 6203 which is the 911 address,the sq. ft. is half on each side. Canyon ISD school district with a great duplex. Quiet cul-de-sac location on this very nice home. Fireplace, large living, isolated master and rear entry garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5202 ROYCE DR
5202 Royce Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1576 sqft
Georgia/Shores 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home included an extra room that could be the 4th bedroom/office. Fireplace in living area. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Must see to get an applications
City Guide for Amarillo, TX

Howdy, pardner! Welcome to Amarillo, a truly Texan Wild West-style locale (minus Will Smith). Established in the late 1800s as a ranching town and railroad depot, Amarillo was economically ravaged by the Dust Bowl and has only recently been revitalized due to the burgeoning defense logistics and hospital industries. Despite this, the ranching and rodeo lifestyle remain prevalent within city limits.

Feel like you've been out riding fences for too long now? Well Desperado, kick off those dusty cowboy boots and let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Amarillo, TX

Amarillo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmarillo 3 BedroomsAmarillo Apartments with Balcony
Amarillo Apartments with GarageAmarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmarillo Apartments with ParkingAmarillo Apartments with PoolAmarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Amarillo Cheap PlacesAmarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmarillo Luxury PlacesAmarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College