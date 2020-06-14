59 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX with garage

City Guide for Amarillo, TX

Howdy, pardner! Welcome to Amarillo, a truly Texan Wild West-style locale (minus Will Smith). Established in the late 1800s as a ranching town and railroad depot, Amarillo was economically ravaged by the Dust Bowl and has only recently been revitalized due to the burgeoning defense logistics and hospital industries. Despite this, the ranching and rodeo lifestyle remain prevalent within city limits.