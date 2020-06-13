Apartment List
/
TX
/
amarillo
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

21 Cheap Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$646
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
26 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
41 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1413 BROOK AVE
1413 Brook Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
736 sqft
LEASE minimum 1 year, tenant pays utilities.New interior paint and floor coverings. Mock fire-place.w/d hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
736 North Aldredge Street
736 North Aldredge Street, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
350 sqft
$450 A Month ABP $250 Deposit $150 Pet Fee (only 1 small pet allowed) Small 1 bed 1 bath efficiency... This is not a duplex but a single structure with its own yard. All bills paid by the landlord!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1317 Herman Street - A
1317 Herman Street, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
535 sqft
All bills paid Wall heat New paint No pets Newer carpet in the living room Good sized bathroom and closet space! Shared back yard

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A
1409 Dunaway Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
660 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom Duplex in Sunrise Area! Water Paid By Owner! Move-In Ready! - 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex located in North Amarillo with easy access to i40! This property includes oven range and fridge, and has washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
820 South Tennessee Street Rear - 1
820 South Tennessee Street, Amarillo, TX
Studio
$395
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
30 Feet by 40 Feet = 1200 Square feet 10 Foot Tall Ceilings 17 Feet by 44.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5906 Northeast 9th Avenue - 3
5906 Northeast 9th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
688 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Move in before March 31st and only pay $450 a month!! **Must qualify and pass background check** Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Comes with fridge and stove Wall heater and Ac Ready to move in

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1501 Southwest 9th Avenue - 19
1501 Southwest 9th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Pets welcome! $15 pet rent per pet Updated unit! Large bedrooms and walk in closets! Stove and fridge provided! Newer heat/air units! Cute vintage feel with original metal kitchen cabinets
Results within 10 miles of Amarillo

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 8th Ave
2710 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
Available 07/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WTAMU - Property Id: 299444 This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to the park and to the West Texas A&M Campus! Included is the fridge and stove, and the water is paid! This unit is

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2612 5th Ave
2612 5th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Available 06/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to WTAMU - Property Id: 280776 This adorable 2 bed/ 1 Bath apartment is within walking distance of the college campus.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2611 6th Ave
2611 6th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WTAMU Campus - Property Id: 297879 This unique, adorable apartment, situated in a quiet neighborhood, is within 4 blocks of WTAMU.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2608 2nd Ave
2608 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment Near WTAMU - Property Id: 227956 Modern, spacious newly remodeled apartment steps from WTAMU campus. This apartment features cool brick walls, a balcony, and stained concrete floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3 Southridge 1
1 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
A modern comfortable 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Hunsley Hills. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet. Washer & Dryer are provided in the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5 Southridge - 2
5 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Great Location in Hunsley Hills. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet. Washer and Dryer are provided in the apartment. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent. NO Pets and NO Smoking Residential, Multi-Family.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1406 8th Street #63
1406 8th Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
924 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Must apply at cvc.managebuilding.com before viewing can be scheduled 3 bed/2 bath mobile home for rent located in Chaparral Villa Community. CH/window units. Dishwasher, fridge provided. W/D connections. Absolutely NO PETS (park rule). $625 mo/$450.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
805 8th Ave
805 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 05/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WT - Property Id: 254407 Adorable apartment located in a quiet neighborhood, close to WT and the park! Central heating and air, hardwood floors, and a gas stove.

June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Amarillo rents declined over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Amarillo to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Amarillo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Amarillo.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmarillo 3 BedroomsAmarillo Apartments with Balcony
    Amarillo Apartments with GarageAmarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmarillo Apartments with ParkingAmarillo Apartments with PoolAmarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Amarillo Cheap PlacesAmarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmarillo Luxury PlacesAmarillo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dumas, TX
    Canyon, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amarillo College