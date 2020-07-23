/
89 Apartments for rent in Potter County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
33 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off August.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1510 AUSTIN ST
1510 South Austin Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
Great Location in Bivins! This cute 3/2/2 with central heat and air is ready for a new tenant! Original hardwood floors, bright and cheery sunroom/entry, nice backyard with wood fence! One of the bedrooms would also make a terrific second living
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11251 IH 40
11251 I 40, Potter County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
Two bedroom home with an office (or 3rd bedroom possibly), 2 baths, and 2 car garage for LEASE. Located just outside the city limits with easy access to I40.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 CLYDE ST
1305 Clyde Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
Clean and affordable on quiet street in Avondale. Neutral Carpet, spacious kitchen and dining area, two full baths, huge utility room and attached double car garage. All appliances furnished including washer and dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Quadrille
5 Quadrille, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2883 sqft
Executive Townhome! Close to medical center and central location. Immaculate condition, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Located on the end of a private cul-de-cac on north side.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11885 INDIAN HILL RD
11885 Indian Hill Road, Potter County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1640 sqft
Semi-Rural Property for Lease in Bushland School District. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 Garages/2 Shops, Fireplace and large covered patio on 3.25-acre lot.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Wolflin Terrace
2206 MILAM ST
2206 South Milam Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Nice Wolflin rental. Hardwood floors with a large living area. 3 bedrooms along with 1 and 1/2 baths. Nice backyard. Attached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
923 FANNIN ST
923 South Fannin Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1865 sqft
Adorable home for rent in Bivins! Pets may be possible.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2701 GRAND ST
2701 South Grand Street, Amarillo, TX
Studio
$1,900
3400 sqft
Nice building, large open room with 2 baths, Could be retail or office, ample parking
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2003 HARDY ST
2003 Hardy Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$945
5736 sqft
Two story town homes with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths in the hospital area. 2 full baths upstairs and half bath off kitchen. Gas fireplace, washer & dryer hookups, dining area. Tenant pays electricity, gas. The unit is approximately 1400 sqft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3110 Palm
3110 Palm Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1003 sqft
3110 Palm (half off the 1st month's rent) - Fantastic 3 bed 1 bath home located right off of the Dumas Highway in the Hamlet Development. Window units, stove, and fridge provided. Fenced backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
San Jacinto Heights
406 Prospect
406 N Prospect St, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
Just what you were looking for, - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in San Jacinto area. Large living area.. Galley style kitchen. Seperate utility room. Ceiling fans throughout. Not far from schools and shopping. Pet friendly with pet fee.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5318 Albert
5318 Albert Avenue, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1596 sqft
5318 Albert Ave - Great location near I-40 with easy access to multiple eateries and shopping! (RLNE5928442)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2012 S Monroe
2012 South Monroe Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1065 sqft
Gorgeous - Well maintained! Lovely neighborhood, located a block from Amarillo College Washington Campus! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886484)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
928 sqft
REDUCED!!! - 1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Reduced from $900. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliances can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. very pet friendly. Schedule a showing today.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4806 SE 28th
4806 Southeast 28th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
OakDale Area - LEASE 2 OWN! $129,900 This large home is ready to entertain your family in the great den area. Updated flooring as well as a blue tooth speaker in master bath will be welcome anyone home! Central heat and air.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
San Jacinto Heights
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Amarillo
1122 S JOHNSON ST UNIT A
1122 S Johnson St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
HUD Approved, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Move-In Ready! - HUD accepted at this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with open kitchen and appliances provided! Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283 $30.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Amarillo
1122 S JOHNSON ST UNIT B
1122 South Johnson Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
HUD Approved, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Move-In Ready! - HUD accepted at this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with open kitchen and appliances provided! Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283 $30.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2325 Bell (Main House)
2325 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1345 sqft
Charming 3 bdr/1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1300 Westcliff Pkwy #6
1300 Westcliff Parkway, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1300 Westcliff Parkway #6 (half off 1st month's rent) - TOWNHOME! This is a beautiful townhome with vaulted ceilings! Quiet area that allows small animals. To move into this house we require first months rent, deposit and admin fee.
Some of the colleges located in the Potter County area include Amarillo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.